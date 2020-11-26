Lockdown 2.0 extended until December 7

Government spokesman SteliosPetsas announced on Thursday that the Covid-19 lockdown measures would be extended until December 7, at 6 in the morning.

“There are some indications of a reduction in the number of cases. If this pace continues then the pressure on the National Health System will begin to decrease. Then we can plan a gradual return to some kind of normalcy. At the moment, the existing measures for the coronavirus are being extended until Monday, December 7, 2020 “, stressed Stelios Petsas during the regular press briefing.

He also stressed that visitations were prohibited, while recommending Patras to pay special attention in view of the feast of St. Andrew, urging the city to avoid holding another big celebration to prevent the spread of the virus.

As he said, the most affected areas are Thessaloniki, Serres, Larissa, Magnesia, Aitolia and Acarnania, Achaia, and Lesvos. “The government, with the help of the special services, is closely monitoring the developments. The next steps will be announced when there is more data on the course of the pandemic. The goal remains one: for Greeks to be standing and healthy once the vaccine arrives, and from the spring of 2021 -with luck- to open a new phase for our country. The ICUs before the pandemic were 557, today there are more than 1,260 ICU beds operating”, he added.