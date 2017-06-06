London attack: F*** you I’am Millwall!

A football fan who battled three knife-wielding terrorists using only his fists has revealed the four words he shouted at the men as they stabbed and slashed innocents.

Roy Larner was in a pub with friends when the attackers burst in shouting: “This is for Allah!”

The 47-year-old, from Peckham, decided he needed to “take the p*** out of these b*****ds” by shouting his own battlecry back at them, screaming: “F*** you, I’m Millwall!”

It was the worst thing he could have done as the terrorists then turned on him and started stabbing at him with their knives, giving other diners the chance to run for their lives.

Alone and fighting off all three of them, Roy continued to shout “F*** you, I’m Millwall” as they sliced into his body eight times.

Speaking from intensive care, he told the Sun: “They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam’.

“Like an idiot I shouted back at them. I thought, ‘I need to take the p*** out of these b******s’.”

“I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall’. So they started attacking me.”

Thankfully, Rob survived the attack but was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in a critical condition before having surgery for knife wounds on his head, fingers and chest.

source: mirror.co.uk