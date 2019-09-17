Long-sought village Jesus visited after Crucifixion possibly found

Archaeologists may have discovered the village where Jesus is said to have appeared after he was crucified.

According to the Gospel of Luke, after Jesus was crucified, two of his disciples walked to the village of Emmaus; along their walk to the village, a stranger walked beside them and asked what had just happened in Jerusalem. It wasn’t until they reached Emmaus and stopped for dinner that the stranger revealed that he was Jesus , in this biblical story.

In a paper set to be published in the series “New Studies in the Archaeology of Jerusalem and its Region,” two archaeologists propose that an archaeological site called Kiriath-jearim may be Emmaus. The location of Emmaus has long been a topic of debate, with a few different sites proposed in the past.

