Loved by Guests Awards: Top Greek hotels for 2017

Hotels from across Greece were included in the list of “Loved By Guests Awards” compiled by hotel booking agency Hotels.com for 2017. Crete, Athens, Mykonos and Santorini had a strong presence in the list, with two Athenian hotels were awarded the “Golden Star” award. Travel platform Hotel.com compiles the list based on original reviews of over 25 of its users. 2,500 hotels of all categories from 87 countries were chosen after tourism specialist shortlisted the vast number of entries. The highest number of hotels distinguished were from the US (969), followed by the UK (177), Italy (153) and Canada (86). Here are the Greek Hotel awards:
1. GOLD AWARDS
Athens
AthensWas
4 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.8 / 5
innAthens
3.5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.7 / 5
Mykonos
Nissaki Boutique Hotel
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.8 / 5
Rocabella Mykonos Art Hotel & SPA
4 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.9 / 5
Kouros Hotel & Suites
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.9 / 5
Myconian Ambassador Hotel Relais & Chateaux
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.7 / 5
Ancient Olympia
Europa Hotel
4 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.9 / 5
Chania
Renieris Hotel
2 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.8 / 5
Kydon, The Heart City Hotel
4 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.7 / 5
Samaria Hotel
4 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.8 / 5
Porto Veneziano Hotel
3 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.8 / 5
Cretan Dream Royal Hotel
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.7 / 5
Heraklion
GDM Megaron
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.8 / 5
Thessaloniki
The Met Hotel
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.7 / 5
Santorini
Petit Palace
4 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.8 / 5
Santorini Princess Luxury Spa Hotel
5 starsLoved by guests
Outstanding 4.8 / 5
Ira Hotel & Spa
4 starsLoved by guests
Outstanding 4.8 / 5
Rhodes
Atrium Platinum Luxury Resort Hotel & Spa
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.7 / 5
Mitsis Alila Exclusive Resort & Spa – All Inclusive
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.7 / 5
Thermi
Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.8 / 5
Royal Hotel
4 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.7 / 5
BEACH RHODES
Elysium Resort & Spa
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.6 / 5
Mykonos
Myconian Imperial Hotel & Thalasso Centre
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.6 / 5
LUXURY
Grecotel Pallas Athena
5 stars Loved by guests
Outstanding 4.6 / 5
NEWCOMERS
RETHYMNO Leoniki Residence by Diamond Resorts
4 stars Loved by guests
Excellent 4.5 / 5