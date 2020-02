Lufthansa adds new flights from Munich to Thessaloniki

They will operate in winter 3 times a week

German Airlines Lufthansa had added new flights to Thessaloniki from Munich on its 2020/21 winter schedule.

The flights will operate as follows …

Munich – Thessaloniki | from October 27, 2020, 3 times a week, A320

LH1760 MUC1120 – 1420SKG 32A 246

LH1761 SKG1505 – 1615MUC 32A 246