Luxury cars, celebrities and sexy models come together at Gumball 3000 rally in Mykonos (videos)

Expensive supercars, fashion models, and celebrities such as Lindsay Lohan and Julia Alexandratou, and of course a party at Psarrou beach was the order of the day during the last stage of the 19th International Gumball 3000 Rally.

Mykonos hosted the final leg of the race, which began a week earlier in Riga in Latvia. It is the first time in its history a stage of the rally was held on Greek territory and the event was done for a good a cause.

The Gumball 3000 race was launched in 1999, and has caught on year by year. The money raised from this year’s Gumball 3000 through participations and donations will be given to non-governmental organizations working on improving the living conditions of children and young people.

It is a famous annual road trip, which attracts bluebloods, magnates, jet setters and celebrities with luxury cars such as Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches, Jaguars, Lotuses and many more.

Taking part in the rally, which takes place on public roads, is not for the ordinary people, as the entry fee amounts to € 45,000. The 130 vehicles that participated in this year’s Gumball race were on display at the old port of Mykonos where the finish line was at.

A huge open-air TV screen had been set up and broadcast the arrival of the vehicles live, with models dressed as white angels welcomed the cars. Two Rolls Royce were employed for the finish, with one handing out sunglasses to passers-by and the other firing off confetti.

Hollywood “bad girl” Lindsay Lohan was present, while Aussie model Lexy Stevens and Julia Alexandratou also made heads turn. Most of the participants along with their friends will stay in Mykonos for a holiday after the end of the rally. Mykonos Live TV was there to capture all the excitement and glamour.