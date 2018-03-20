“Macedonia is Greece” rally held in New York (VIDEO)

Greek American clubs organized and held a rally in New York on 18 March to stand against the use of the word “Macedonia” in the new FYROM name.

It was jointly organized by the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, the Pan Macedonian Association of USA, the Hellenic American Congress and several other local Greek clubs and organizations across the state.

The march was welcomed and endorsed by the Archdiocese of America and Archbishop Demetrios was present alongside prominent members of the Greek American community.

Watch a YouTube video below:

Source: neoskosmos