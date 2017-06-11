Macron’s party set for landslide win in parliamentary elections, according to exit polls

The centrist party of French President Emmanuel Macron looks on course to win a landslide victory following the first round of parliamentary elections.

As polls closed, projections showed La Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move) set to win more than 400 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.

Mr Macron’s party was established just over a year ago and many candidates have little or no political experience.

The second round of the vote is held next Sunday.

Forecasts by two polling organisations gave LREM well over 30% of first round votes.

But turnout was low, around 49%, which analysts said reflected a sense of resignation among Mr Macron’s opponents.

source: bbc