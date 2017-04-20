Major roads recently opened by Greek PM closed due to works!

Recently the Greek PM Alexis Tsipras officially opened Ionia Road and the Corinth-Patras highway with all the necessary pomp, but the contractor responsible for the large projects informed the public that the roads would be closed until the projects were completely completed due to ongoing works. “Ionia Odos”, the contractor in charge of the projects, released a statement apologising to the public for any inconveniences as 10km of the road connecting the Klokova tunnel with the Rio-Antirio bridge would would be finished by the end of May. The announcement confirms a report by newspaper Ta Nea that many sections of the road would be closed after May Day. It should be noted that intersections and junctures along the Corinth-Patras and Antirio-Ioannina roads were incomplete causing major traffic jams during the Easter break.