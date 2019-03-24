Majority of Greeks oppose Prespa Agreement, latest poll shows

A large majority of Greeks responded negatively to the question of whether they agree with the Prespa Agreement, according to a poll conducted by Metron Analysis for Sunday newspaper “To Vima tis Kyriakis”.

More specifically, 73% of the respondents said they “probably disagreed” with the Prespa Agreement, as opposed to 24% who said they probably agreed.

In terms of which party they intended to vote for in the European Elections, 27.1% answered opposition party New Democracy (ND), while 17.9% said they would support SYRIZA.

Respondents (28%) said ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was more suitable to become Prime Minister, compared to 18% who picked PM Alexis Tsipras.

Regarding the support for the remaining parties Movement for Change came in third with 5.8%, followed by Golden Dawn with 5.3%, while the Communist party (KKE) received 4.8%.