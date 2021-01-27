Man arrested in Piraeus with 37 ancient coins from the classical and Roman era

A man was arrested at the port of Piraeus for possessing illicitly gained ancient coins of the classical and Roman era and drugs.

Police managed to track the sea route of the Greek national, who left from the town of Preveza with the intention of selling the illegally acquired ancient coins and two packages with 206 grams of processed hemp “chocolate” and a package of raw hemp weighing 24 grams.

As police said his destination was the island of Kalymnos where he intended to sell the ancient coins in his possession, as well as quantities of drugs.

In order to locate the suspect, the police organised a coordinated operation with the participation of the Special Police Teams for Crime Prevention and Suppression (OPKE) from the city of Epirus, law enforcement agent from the Attica, and Patras Drug Prosecution division, and men of the Coast Guard. Finally, at noon on Monday, he was detected driving in a car to the port of Piraeus where he planned to board a ship for Kalymnos.

Following a search of his vehicle, which was confiscated, police found 37 ancient coins of the Classical and Roman era that were sent to the Ephorate of Antiquities of Preveza for examination and assessment, as well as two packages with 206 grams of processed hemp “chocolate” and a package of raw hemp weighing 24 grams.

The perpetrator was taken to the Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance of Piraeus with the case file against him for drug trafficking and violation of the legislation on the protection of antiquities.

