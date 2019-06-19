Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in Emiliano Sala investigation

Arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act by detectives investigating the death of Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala, Dorset Police said.

The 64-year-old from North Yorkshire was arrested today. Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: ‘We have carried out a wide-ranging investigation into the circumstances of the death of Mr Sala and continue to work with partner agencies including the Civil Aviation Authority.

‘As part of this investigation we have to consider whether there is any evidence of any suspected criminality and as a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act. ‘He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation.

Read more HERE