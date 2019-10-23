Man arrested over 39 bodies in truck in UK

The first picture has emerged of the lorry driver believed to have been arrested by police after 39 bodies were found in a lorry.

The man has been named locally as Mo Robinson, a 25-year-old from Portadown, Northern Ireland. He is being held on suspicion of murder after the grim discovery at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, at 1.40am this morning.

Detectives believe the truck had travelled from Zeebrugge, Belgium, into the port of Purfleet, Essex. It then docked in the Thurrock area at around 12:30 a.m. local time for around 35 minutes before departing. The 39 people on board, included at least one teenager. Mr Robinson’s Facebook page shows him poses with a number of lorries.

