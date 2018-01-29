Man from Afghanistan arrested with dozens of detonators in Athens!

It is believed that the man has close ties with anarchist terrorist groups

A 19-year-old man from Afghanistan was arrested in Athens late on Saturday with a bag containing detonators had been repeatedly reported to police in the past, according to media sources over the weekend.

Police officers arrested the man, in a central district of the capital after a restaurant owner called police about a dispute over a bill.

A search of the man’s belongings revealed a rucksack containing over half-a-dozen electronic detonators and a range of identity cards, presumed to be forgeries.

Since the initial arrest, it has emerged that the man had been reported to police several times for giving an array of identities and that he had been given political asylum.

The investigation is continuing but it is believed that the man has close ties with anarchist terrorist groups.

Source: greekreporter.com