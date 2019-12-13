Man holding Virgin Mary icon plunges to death at Mount Athos

His body was transferred for an autopsy to Thessaloniki to determine the exact cause of death

The body of a pilgrim was found in the courtyard of the Saint Athanasios Cave at the Holy Mountain of Athos on Monday.

The body of the Romanian man, 28, was discovered around 12 noon yesterday by a monk of the Holy Lavra Monastery on the outskirts of Agios Athanasios Cave. He reportedly plunged to his death from a high altitude but so far it is unclear whether it was an accident or whether the young man committed suicide.

The man was reportedly holding an icon of the Virgin Mary in his hands during his fall.

His body will be transferred to the Thessaloniki Forensic Service today for an autopsy to determine the exact causes of the tragedy.