Man tries to have “sex” with car’s exhaust pipe!

A man caught in a lewd act with a car was only stopped in the act after being subdued by a police stun gun.

Kansas Police said the man was attempting a sex act with the car’s exhaust pipe when he was confronted by officers.

Lieutenant Scott Powell of the Newton (Kansas) Police Department said officers were responding to reports of a naked male underneath a car.

“He was attempting to stick his penis into the tailpipe of the vehicle,” he said.

Police found the man and had to use a stun gun after he didn’t listen to their commands, The Kansan reported.

“He was high on some sort of drug,” Lt Powell said.

“Officers were there, and he continued to try and have sex with the tailpipe of the car. He would not listen to commands or anything. … They ended up taking him.”

Police said the man was so incoherent they took him to hospital instead of to the station.

The 24-year-old man is expected to be charged with a misdemeanour of lewd and lascivious behaviour.

This isn’t the first time sex acts on cars have made headlines.

In 2014, Washington native Edward Smith claimed he had sex with more than 700 cars.

In an interview with UK show This Morning, Mr Smith admitted he is sexually attracted to machines and found them more arousing than women.

He also said he’s had a relationship with a helicopter and planes and lost his virginity to a VW Beetle.

“I began an interest in the beauty of cars when I was turning just 15 years of age,” he told the show. “It woke something up inside me.”

source: news.com.au