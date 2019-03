Liverpool will face Porto at home, while Manchester United will host Barcelona in the 2019 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The other draws were Ajax vs. Juventus and Tottenham vs. Manchester City.

The first legs will take place on April 9 and the return matches on April 16.

The team to advance from the Tottenham-Manchester City bout will play against the winner of the Ajax-Juventus match, while the winners of the other two matches will meet each other in the other semifinals.