Maps were exchanged yesterday – International Conference starts today

The Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres will open the proceedings at midday. The participating parties will be the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades, the leader of the Turkish-Cypriot Community Mustafa Akinci, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the three guarantors Nikos Kotzias (Greece), Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (Turkey) and Boris Johnson (UK). The EU will participate as an observer through the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

According to diplomatic sources the Prime Ministers may come to the Conference if the possibility of an agreement is to arise.

The Greek-Cypriot side handed in their proposal in the form of a map, according to which the Turkish-Cypriot constituent state will have 28,2% of the island under its control and the number of refugees to return are approximately 90.000.

The Turkish-Cypriot side handed in their map where the territory of their state is proposed to be 29,2% without being clear thus far if Morfou is included or not.

The Greek-Cypriot negotiators expressed some objections in writing on certain issues regarding the Turkish-Cypriot proposal.

The Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke on the phone with the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and they agreed that the solution that will be agreed must be in accordance with the Acquis Communautaire.