Maria Sakkari responds to rumours she and Stefanos Tsitsipas are a couple

Rumours that Greek tennis wonder kids Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari were a couple had recently surfaced in the local and international media, as the two were often seen together. However, during an interview in London Maria put the gossip to rest squarely replying that the two were just close friends.

“No, we are not together. We are good friends and we have known each other for many years. We understand each other. I know Stefanos from a long time ago. You could tell he would become very good at the age of 15-16.”