Mark of the Beast? Employers pushing to implant workers with microchips!

Companies in the United Kingdom are now deciding if they will offer implanted security devices to certain employees

A Swedish company, Biohax, is behind the implants. The company told U.K.’s Telegraph that it is in talks with several employers planning to offer the microchips to staff. The chips are intended to be used as a replacement for other security credentials.

Some believe such implants have a more sinister purpose.

For some fundamentalist Christians, the implants are a serious sign of the end times. A “Dial-the-Truth” web page from the 1990s, at the advent of implantable microchip technology, lists several “prophecy teachers” who were already making connections between the Book of Revelation and the chips.

Digital implants the thinking goes, could be the “mark of the beast” Revelation describes.

In the Biohax case, however, the link between implants and demonic biblical forces has at least one snag, after taking a minor detail into account.

Images of the implants seem to indicate they can be placed on either hand, while the mark of the beast is specifically mentioned as being in the right hand and the forehead. (Also, the Gospel Coalition reports that widely-accepted interpretations of the mark see it as more of a metaphor than an actual physical identifier.)

Jowan Österlund, the founder of Biohax, doesn’t think the technology is satanic. In fact, he’s convinced it’s a game-changer.

Having previously worked in a piercing studio (how else do you transition into injecting people with microchips?), Osterland decided to start the company four years ago, according to Business Insider Nordic.

He also reiterated the importance of security for big companies.

“These companies have sensitive documents they are dealing with,” he told the Telegraph.

The chips would allow doors, computers, and entire buildings to be accessed only by people with the proper authorization.

Read more HERE