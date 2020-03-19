Mass exodus from Athens raises concerns about Coronavirus spread

On Monday, the region of the Southern Aegean asked authorities to stop travelers from Athens unless they are permanent residents of the islands

Thousands of Athenians have left the Greek capital for the countryside, their second homes in nearby resorts, villages and the Aegean islands as Greece shuts down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The mass exodus, however, raises concerns that the virus would then be transferred to isolated areas that have until now no known cases of the disease.

Read Also:

Balkans fights virus amid lack of doctors, medical supplies

Coronavirus measures: Tax payment suspended, 800€ per employee, layoffs are prohibited

On Monday, the region of the Southern Aegean asked authorities to prevent travelers from Athens from arriving there unless they have a permanent residence on the islands.

Kathimerini reports that the local authority of Amorgos island called on travelers with suspicious symptoms and those who have recently traveled abroad to stay away.

Read more: greek reporter