Massive 2-metre prehistoric tusk unearthed in northern Greece (photos)

Workers of the PPC site in Florina in northern Greece came across an impressive find when they unearthed a massive two-meter prehistoric tusk. The find was in very good condition. The tusk was uncovered during operations of landslides at the Amynteo quarry site.

Ptolemais Palaeontological Museum officials collected the tusk and transported the find to the museum for further maintenance.

Mastodons, an ancestor of the elephant, roamed Europe, Asia, and North America, but how they became extinct remains a mystery. They are thought to have disappeared in Europe and Asia some 2 million years ago but survived in North America until 10,000 years ago.