Mayors of five Aegean islands reject government’s announcements on migration issue

The mayors of five Aegean islands most affected by the migration crisis issued a joint statement on Thursday, where they rejected the government’s announcements on the issue.

Specifically, the mayors of eastern Samos Georgios Stantzos, of Kos Theodosis Nikitaras, of Leros Mihail Kollias, of Mytilene Stratis Kytelis and of Chios Stamatios Karmantzis in a common statement said:

The mayors of the five remote islands mostly affected by the migration crisis state that:

1. We do not accept the government’s declarations on the planning it recently announced.

2. We demand that the government meets its pre-election campaign promises on the issue.

3. The government must respect the decisions of the municipal councils.

4. The government must immediately decongest the islands.

5. It must also protect sea borders.

We also declare that we were not informed on the recent governmental declarations.

We ask for the support of all Greece’s mayors in these difficult times our islands are going through.

In any case, we will, in unison, address this serious problem that concerns the islands’ safety and prosperity.