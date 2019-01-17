Medical report on Ria Antoniou rape allegations released

The findings of the forensic medical report regarding the alleged rape of Greek model Ria Antoniou were made public on Thursday.

According to the results of the report, clear signs of injuries were found on her face and body.

In addition, the forensic examiner who conducted the test determined that there were some vaginal ruptures, which were not recent, however.

The results were passed on to police to be included in the legal file. The 31-year-old model filed a lawsuit against her partner Christos Psomopoulos on Tuesday, accusing him of rape.

During the examination, a vaginal smear was taken in order to ascertain if it carried a DNA traces by Christos Psomopoulos.

Her partner has denied he raped her.