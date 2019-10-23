Medieval man’s face reconstructed

A group of archaeologists and researchers announced Tuesday that they have reconstructed the face of a medieval man whose remains were dug up in a Scotland museum four years ago.

The man, who researchers identified as Skeleton 125, was found among 60 skeletons and 4,272 bone fragments on the site of the Aberdeen Art Gallery in Aberdeen, Scotland construction on the site.

The remains represented at least 381 individuals, dated between 1050 and 1410.

Researchers found that Skeleton 125 was more than 46 years old and shorter than the average medieval man. He was around 5 foot 2 or 5 foot 3.

Skeleton 125 was buried more than 600 years ago, one of the later burials at the site.

Dr. Paula Milburn of AOC Archaeology Group, which conducted the research, said that they were able to reconstruct Skeleton 125’s face through the work of a forensic artist, Hayley Fisher.

image from AOC Archaeology Group