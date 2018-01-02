Meet the American granddaughter of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin! (photos)

Chrese Evans is not your typical woman. She’s a ramblin’ woman with tattoos, piercings, dyed hair, and an anarchist attitude. Oh, and she’s the American-born granddaughter of the former Soviet dictator, Joseph Stalin.

Evans is from Portland, Oregon, and was born to Svetlana Alliluyeva (also known as Lana Peters) on February 28, 1971. Alliluyeva was Stalin’s youngest daughter, and is said to be the only one to be able to make the revolutionary leader’s heart melt. Alliluyeva married an American architect named William Wesley Peters, who was an acolyte of the renowned Frank Lloyd Wright. From their marital union, Olga Peters (who would later go by Chrese) was born.

Perhaps an observation to be noted is the fact that her physical appearance closely resembles the aesthetic adopted by radical leftists and self-proclaimed anarcho-communists (i.e., Antifa). Here bizarre, unorthodox look is interesting when one considers the face of communism in the 21st century alongside the fact that Chrese is the granddaughter of one of the most brutal communist dictators in history.

source: squawker.org