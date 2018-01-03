Meet the Cretan ram that acts like a dog (video)

Shepherd dogs are the perfect animals to guard and corral livestock on a farm. But in some instances, the livestock take their sheepskin off and slip into “dog mode”. Meet “Bakayoko”, the 1-year-old ram that was trained by its owner in Crete to act like a dog. The ram is special in that it lacks ear flaps. As the video shows the animal responds to commands by the owner in a similar manner to a canine would. The owner can be heard saying “sit” or “go” in Greek. The video was presented at the Discover Dogs Festival 2017, at the HELEXPO exhibition venue in Maroussi.