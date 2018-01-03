Shepherd dogs are the perfect animals to guard and corral livestock on a farm. But in some instances, the livestock take their sheepskin off and slip into “dog mode”. Meet “Bakayoko”, the 1-year-old ram that was trained by its owner in Crete to act like a dog. The ram is special in that it lacks ear flaps. As the video shows the animal responds to commands by the owner in a similar manner to a canine would. The owner can be heard saying “sit” or “go” in Greek. The video was presented at the Discover Dogs Festival 2017, at the HELEXPO exhibition venue in Maroussi.
Meet the Cretan ram that acts like a dog (video)
