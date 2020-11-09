Meet the Greek ‘beast’ Kyriakos Grizzly! (videos)

There are strongmen and powerlifters in the world, and then there is Kyriakos Grizzly. He is a Greek beast from Athens and has gained Internet notoriety due to the massive weights he lifts and his unconventional form.

Kyriakos Grizzly (Kyriakos Kapakoulakis) the greek strongman/powerlifter has been taking the internet by storm for the last couple of years. He uses unconventional exercises to build up his strength and his physique is nothing short of astonishing.

His weight is FULL! He stepped on the weight and the weight simply said FULL, which means he is over 200kg which was the limit for the weight scale.

Kyriakos Grizzly frequently posts videos of his crazy training regime on Youtube using heavy weights to increase strength.

Kyriakos has also posted boxing footage and seems to be a heavy hitter, I can guarantee you wouldn’t wanna fight this guy or meet him in some dark alley at night – or day for that matter…

also read

Biden Is Set To Become The Oldest President In U.S. History (infographic)

He has gained a large following on Youtube because his unconventional workouts draw attention and entertain the aficionados of the sport.

But to be fair to him, he also posts some videos of himself doing more conventional exercises such as the bench press and squats.

Whatever one says about his form or methods, one thing is for sure, the dude is one strong man. There is no denying that his weight isn’t just fat there is also some serious muscle and strength there. In one video he is pushing a sleight weighing over 800kg!!

It all started around 8 years ago when he started posting his training videos to youtube.

His Bench press video of him benching 200kg’s was his first popular video, as he used a pad on the bar, bounced the weight of his stomach instead of doing clean reps.

Kyriakos doesn’t lift lightweights. Everything this ‘beast’ posts are videos of him lifting serious weight.

His most popular quote is ” You have to live it” and he definitely does live it and his homonymous video has over 1 million views on YouYube.

But his most viewed video on his channel is quite funny, as the first part comes from a completely unrelated interview of a woman who says “I know what men can do when they are angry”.

Then Kyriakos Grizzly comes lifting heavyweights, roaring and screaming.

Most strongmen and many powerlifters have fat on their bodies. Kyriakos Grizzly is no different, this guy definitely does not care about having a six-pack he cares more about building strength and muscle mass.

Maybe it’s time he seriously considered entering the arena of the world’s strongest man competition. We are pretty sure he would leave an impression on the event.

You should check out his YouTube channel.