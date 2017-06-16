Meet the “Lion Whisperer” (video)

Kevin Richardson, the Lion whisperer has worked with big cats and relies on intuition rather than static rules. He has slept next to, fed, and lived with lions. Along with lions, he has worked with cheetahs, leopards, and hyenas. Richardson prefers lions to any other big cat. His relationship with the animals, however, has not been an instant one. He has known all of the lions he works with since they were cubs. He still continues his bond with Tau and Napoleon, the lion brothers who were his introduction to big cats. The lion whisperer is now in charge of the Kevin Richardson Wildlife Sanctuary, whose mission is to provide a self-sustaining African carnivore sanctuary for the purposes of wild species preservation through education, awareness and funding, especially pertaining to the rapid decline of large carnivores in Africa due to habitat loss, human-predator conflict, unscrupulous hunting, disease and their illegal trade.

To raise awareness, Kevin has set up his YouTube Channel ‘LionWhispererTV’. The channel is all about raising awareness about not only the declining numbers of lions, but also how this rapid decrease is happening.

Kevin captures the majority of his footage on GoPro cameras, allowing the viewer to get as close as possible to the lions.