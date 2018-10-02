Meet the man with the longest mustache in the world! (video)

An Indian man claims he has the world’s longest mustache – measuring a whopping 6.7 metres Girdhar Vyas, 58, from Bikaner, Rajasthan, started growing his mustache in 1985 and is convinced his lengthy whiskers are unmatched by any other on a global scale. And he might actually be right, as the longest mustache until now appear to have belonged to Ram Singh, also from India, which measured a more modest 5.6 metres. he must love his mustache, as Vyas repeats a time-consuming routine of up to 3 hours a day to maintain it. It needs brushing, grooming and applying oil and pepper.