Meet the most beautiful flight attendant at Emirates

Emirates flight attendant Brigita Jagelaviciute, 23, loves her job – and is busy showing off her exotic lifestyle to her 60,000 followers.

And the photos that she posts are about to make you feel seriously jealous.

Brigita, originally from Lithuania, shows off her jet-set lifestyle and has visited 74 different countries to date, including Zanzibar, Nigeria and Singapore.

She makes the most of her downtime when she has time to in between flights – and her fans are going mad for her glamorous shots from far-flung destinations.

In the last month alone she’s posted photos from Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, Italy, the Czech Republic and Kenya.

The flight attendant currently lives in Dubai and last year she did 80 scheduled trips with Emirates.

She told the MailOnline: “My latest favourite has been New York. There is just something magical about the Big Apple – the energy and the hustle and bustle of the city. It just always leaves me inspired.”

She says that the Seychelles, Paris and Singapore are some more of her favourite spots around the world.

One of her photos shows her getting close to a giraffe while she spends some downtime with animals in Kenya.

