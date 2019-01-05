Meet the two Greek actors behind Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (videos)

The latest entry in the fabled series from Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey has already been out for 3 months now, and is receiving rave reviews in the gaming community, with some touting it as one of the best in the series.

All three of the most prominent video gaming media companies have rated it extremely high: Stream with 9/10, IGN 9.2/10 and 4.7/5.

With countless hours of fun, exploration, and admiration of the beautiful world of Ancient Greece, the game really shines.

No world would feel as alive as this one does without the use of talented voice actors. While there are countless voices in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, the main protagonists are Alexios and Kassandra. Both are talented actors and very down to earth, as they revealed in an interview.



Kassandra is one of the two choices as the player’s protagonist and the older sister to Alexios. She is voiced by Melissanthi Mahut, who not only has an awesome first name but also hails from Greece and has lent her voice before in Assassin’s Creed: Origins, though to a less high-profile character.

Michael Antonakos, who voices Alexios, was born in Greece, adding some of that often undervalued authenticity to his performance in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. Michael lives in Canada and has worked in the TV and film industry for quite some time and does a wonderful job with Alexios.

An interesting point to mention is that they actually physically resemble their characters in the game.