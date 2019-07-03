Mental patient charged under “blashemy” law in Indonesia

A woman in Indonesia suffering from a serious mental health issue was charged with breaking blasphemy laws after she entered a Mosque with her dog.

Despite police noting the woman had been officially diagnosed as having a long history of mental illness, she was charged including schizophrenia, it was announced she would face the legal repercussion of the Islamic blasphemy law.

The woman was charged with violating Article 156A of the Blasphemy Law, which carries a potential penalty of five years in prison, for expressing in public an insult towards a recognized religion in Indonesia.

In their statement, the police said that her legal status may be subject to further mental health assessments but noted that she’s been behaving aggressively when assessed