German Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly condemned the Turkish military operations in Afrin, Syria during a speech before the Bundestag on Wednesday.

The German leader unequivocally condemned the Turkish advance into Syrian territory, while she also attacked President Bashar al Assad for the airstrikes in Ghouta. Mrs Merkel called Russia a “mere observer of crimes in the region”. Germany’s political parties have harshly criticised the Turkish operation in Syria.