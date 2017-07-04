Meteora International Wrestling camp to start Thursday

The Meteora Wrestling Academy kicks off this Thursday, July 6, 2017. The International Wrestling Camp is scheduled to be held at the foothill of the majestic Mount Meteora from July 6 to 13.

The first teams with athletes from Turkey, Croatia, Serbia and Bulgaria are expected to start arriving on Thursday. Their training sessions will take place at the closed gym of Kalambaka Vlachavio. Besides athletes from abroad, the Greek national wrestling teams and local clubs will also participate in the event.

The Opening Ceremony will be held at the Central Square of Kalambaka at 9.15pm, which will include a welcoming ceremony by the organisers for the athletes and a presentation of the schedule, the camp’s’ coaches, the sponsors and supporters of the event. The event is organised by the Athletic Wrestling Team of Trikala in cooperation with the Centre for Athletes’ Training Palestra. It is held under the auspices of the Greek Wrestling Federation.