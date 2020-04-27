Metropolitan of Sweden and all Scandinavia Cleopas interview (video)

In a nearly 1-hour interview Metropolitan of Sweden and all Scandinavia Cleopas replied to a series of questions on St. Thomas’s Sunday, focusing mainly on the impact of the coronavirus crisis and his vision for the Church in Scandinavia.

Asked how he felt while performing mass alone in Church before empty seats, Metropolitan Cleopas replied: “We are never alone, especially in the temple. Christ offers himself and give to all in the Eucharistic gathering. The 8,000 people who watched the Resurrected Divine Liturgy online were not indifferent spectators, but prayed.”

Watch the full interview in Greek.