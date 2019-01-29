Mia Khalifa promotes her new EPL ref-app by shooting penalties! (video)

Most know Mia Khalifa from her brief career in the adult movie industry.

But the brunette bombshell has left that part of her life in the past and recently took part in a penalty kick challenge as she visited the UK to help promote a new football app she co-founded called URef.

Khalifa – who is known to be a West Ham fan and watched the Hammers’ 1-0 win over Arsenal at the London Stadium – took part in the challenge against YouTuber Theo Baker.

The pair took penalties against a goalkeeper, though Theo had to take ‘dizzy’ penalties after spinning around the ball ten times.

At the beginning of the clip, Khalifa admits that it is the first time she has ever touched a football, or rather a ‘soccer ball’, as it was referred to as.

As she tweeted: “The new app I co-founded which lets users rate a refs performance in the Prem, as well as gives you never before seen ref statistics”