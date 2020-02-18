Mike Bloomberg qualifies for Democratic debates

The media mogul has spent huge sums of money since joining the race for the Democratic party presidential nominee

Ex-New York City mayor billionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the Democratic debate platform after joining the race at the very last moment, launching a vast ad campaign on Facebook and Instagram.

The media mogul will take part in the debates which will be held on 19 February in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be his first appearance at the Democratic debates, as he has previously avoided such events. Now he is set to clash with his rivals – Senator Bernie Sanders, ex-Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg.