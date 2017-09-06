Minnesotans want to replace Christopher Columbus statue with one of Prince

Over 2,000 people from Minnesota have signed a petition to replace the Columbus statue with a Prince one.

At a time when statues and memorials of Confederate leaders are coming down across the United States, a group of Minnesotans has decided it’s time for another controversial monument to go: the Columbus statue in St. Paul.

The group of citizens led by community organiser Wintana Melekin have created a petition to remove the Columbus statue outside the Minnesota State Capitol.

But they aren’t just petitioning to say peace out to Columbus – they want to see the statue replaced with someone who “represents Minnesota values.”

Someone who has a rich history with the state and communities of color. Someone whose music and philanthropy transcend generations. Someone who makes Minnesotans proud of where they’re from. Prince.