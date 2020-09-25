Mitsotakis at the UN: I extended a hand of friendship to Erdogan and he responded with provocations & aggression (video)

The Greek PM also mentioned the fact that despite today’s difficulties we are increasingly united, connected to the power of innovation, united by an unprecedented determination to work together to improve the world of the family of our nations” .

Analyzing all the great challenges, Mr. Mitsotakis stressed the need to do more together to address the root causes of migration, namely poverty, deprivation, economic uncertainty, exploitation, violence and war”.

Expressing his regret that the circumstances do not allow a proper celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, the Prime Minister stressed at the beginning of his speech how our world has changed dramatically since the last meeting of the world leaders.