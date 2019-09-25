Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting: The two agreed on closer cooperation on refugee crisis

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on Wednesday.

The atmosphere between the two leaders during the meeting, which lasted a little under an hour was amicable, according to Greek sources.

The Greek PM told addressed Erdogan saying: “I am glad to meet you in my new capacity,” during a handshake with the Turkish president.

Mitsotakis was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, government spokesman Stelios Petsas, Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis, diplomatic adviser Alexandra Papadopoulou and Dimitris Mitoupoulos, while President Erdogan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

According to the same Greek sources, the main the two men discussed all major issues, from refugee/migrant to the Cyprus issue, as well as purely bilateral issues, with an emphasis on boosting Greece-Turkey economic and trade relations. It was decided that the activation of the Greek-Turkish Supreme Council of Cooperation would soon move forward with Foreign Ministers Nikos Dendias and Mevlut Cavusoglu tasked with making the necessary preparations.

Greece expressed its firm support to the Republic of Cyprus for the Cyprus issue, as well as to Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades’ proposal to secure a fair share for both communities on the island by exploiting Cyprus’s natural wealth.