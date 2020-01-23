Mitsotakis meets with German Minister of Defense & French Minister of Finance

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had bilateral meetings Thursday evening in Davos, including German Defense Minister and Christian Democratic Party (CDU) President Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, as well as the French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

During the meeting with the German Defense Minister the security environment in the Mediterranean, the situation in Libya and the Turkish activity were discussed. The Prime Minister reiterated that Greece should be present at the next stages of the process on Libya.

The second part of the talks with Miss Kramp-Karrenbauer revolved around her being the chairman of the Christian Democratic Party of Germany, which like New Democracy is a branch of EPP.

Speaking with the French Minister of Economy and Finance, the Prime Minister expressed to Mr. Le Maire his satisfaction and appreciation of the Greek people for the support received from France following the latest developments in the Mediterranean.

In view of the Prime Minister’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris (January 29th), the two men discussed the Economic and Investment Forum on the Greek Economy to be held on the same day in the French capital.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need to reduce primary surpluses while also focusing on the smoothing mechanism, that is, the process of transferring surpluses from one financial year to the next.

Source: balkaneu