Mitsotakis with NATO SG Stoltenberg for Syria: Greece condemns all border & treaty violations

Greece condemns the breach of borders and the violation of treaties, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, in joint statements with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Athens.

Following their meeting, Mitsotakis added that it is the obligation of the international community and NATO to exert every influence towards a ceasefire in Syria to prevent escalation and new migration flows and avoid the further loss of lives.

Mitsotakis also underlined that the forceful displacement of populations, changing demographic circumstances, violates international law and is unworthy of modern cultures. “We agreed that NATO must adapt to these new facts in order to maintain its principles, their effectiveness and their authority, but also to continue to exercise both its deterrent and its defensive ability,” the premier said.

On his part, Stoltenberg noted, “We expect all nations to comply with international law”, while “it is not NATO’s role to take sides on international issues,” referring to the alliance’s policy of an equidistance towards Turkey and Greece.

Stoltenberg further said that Greek armed forces play a special role within the alliance, as the country fulfills its NATO obligation to contribute 2 pct of its GDP to national defense. He added that the focus of their discussion was security and stability, and examining how the alliance could help manage irregular migration flows.

The NATO Secretary-General then recommended self-restraint to Turkey during its military offensive in Syria so that human suffering may be reduced, then he emphasized that countries must help another in the war against ISIS.

