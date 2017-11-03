Mitsotakis: “You give way to bullying” – Tsipras: “Crime has gone down”

Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras and main opposition ND party leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a heated debate on Friday morning in the Parliament over security issues and criminality in the country.

During the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session, Mr. Tsipras answered today to a official parliamentary question by Mr. Mitsotakis under the title “Crime surge and increase of violent incidents”.

With his question, Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused the government that “already from the first months they are in power, undermined the anticrime policy with a series of laws that leave huge gaps in public order and security.”

“All too often, we are witnessing violent and criminal incidents, something that makes us feel that total lawlessness reigns all around”, wrote the ND head and added that “groups of hooded youths who are left to their own devices attack police, we keep calling them usual suspects while they keep destroying public and private properties at night and bully the rest of the citizens.” At the same time, “members of politically affiliated ‘collectives’ enter ministries, universities, civil services, embassies, tax offices, hospitals and the outdoor space of the Greek Parliament too, whenever they wish.”

The discussion became really heated when PM Tsipras accused Kyriakos Mitsotakis of covering his close adviser and Secretary General of New Democracy Mr. Avgenakis regarding certain allegations against him about close connections with criminals.

The Prime Minister presented analytical results of the government’s anticrime policy, while the opposition leader presented several cases where it seems that the police was held back by higher orders from doing its duty.