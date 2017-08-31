MMA Ronda Rousey’s wedding photos (photos)

Mixed martial arts fighter Travis Browne shared photos from his recent wedding to former women’s champion Ronda Rousey.

On Tuesday, Browne posted pictures from their intimate oceanside ceremony to his Instagram account.

“What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way!” he wrote of his new wife. “She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017″

In another photo, Browne is waiting with the minister for Rousey, who he calls “the woman of my dreams.”

“Absolutely beautiful,” he captioned a picture of the two of them by the water.

Rousey, 30, first announced her engagement to current UFC heavyweight Browne, 35, earlier this year.

Flashing her diamond engagement ring, she told TMZ Sports in April that Browne popped the question under a waterfall in New Zealand.

It’s been widely speculated that Rousey will soon announce her retirement from the ring. She suffered a stinging loss in December during her comeback bid to win back the UFC title she lost to Holly Holm in 2015.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN last week that Rousey seemed ready to “move on to the next chapter of her life, get married and have kids, do that thing.”

“It’s not sad, it’s the way she wanted it,” White said.

Rousey will appear next on the small screen in ABC’s “Battle of the Network Stars,” which debuts in November.

source: yahoo

