Models go naked in Sports Illustrated issue for #metoo movemnet (video-photos)

They want to raise awareness on sexual assault against women

Showing their support to the #metoo movement, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models used this year’s issue as a means to raise awareness on women and sexual assault. The long-awaited issue of 2018 seems to have become a platform that extends beyond the celebration of the female body.

52-year-old Paulina Porizkova, 19-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook and 28-year-old Robyn Lawley are participating in the project “In her own words”. The beauties pose with words like truth, artist, mother, written in their body.

Paulina Porizkova

Sailor Brinkley Cook

Robyn Lawley