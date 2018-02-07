Models go naked in Sports Illustrated issue for #metoo movemnet (video-photos)

Feb, 07 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

They want to raise awareness on sexual assault against women

Showing their support to the #metoo movement, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models used this year’s issue as a means to raise awareness on women and sexual assault. The long-awaited issue of 2018 seems to have become a platform that extends beyond the celebration of the female body.

52-year-old Paulina Porizkova, 19-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook and 28-year-old Robyn Lawley are participating in the project “In her own words”. The beauties pose with words like truth, artist, mother, written in their body.
