Modern Scots share DNA with Dark Age Picts

Scientists reveal modern Scots have strong genetic links with their Dark Age ancestors.

“We’re a’ Jock Tamson’s bairns” (We are all Jock Tamson’s children) is an old Scottish phrase meaning all Scots are the same beneath the skin, having been first quoted in the 1847 Dictionary of the Scots Language . Every Scot knows that it describes an expression of mutual good fellowship among Scots. However, new research suggests groups of Scots are not only the same in nature, but under the skin they share strong genetic ties with their Dark Age ancestors.

The Dark Ages encompass a period from around the collapse of the Roman Empire in 476 AD to around 1000 AD when Pictish tribes battled, united, and battled again for territorial domination of what is today Scotland. The Romans had a good pop at wiping out the Picts, and when they left the Picts gave it a fair bash themselves, but the ancient lineage survived and after many centuries of inter-tribal tussles, today’s hardy Scots are closely connected ‘genetically’ with their Dark Age ancestors.

The new study published by researchers from the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute and MRC Human Genetics unit presents the first comprehensive genetic map of Scottish people’s DNA showing that modern folk have genetic links with ‘ancient kingdoms’, by living in the same areas as their 1000 year old progenitors.

