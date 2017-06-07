Moment of Tehran bomb explosion caught on video (videos)

A video shows the moment an explosion hits the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Tehran was hit by twin terror attacks on Wednesday morning involving gunmen and a suicide bomber at both parliament and the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the south of the city.

Iran’s state news agency has put the combined death toll at 12, and another 30 people are reported to have been injured. The four gunmen at parliament had been surrounded and killed by security forces five hours after the attack began, the interior ministry said on Wednesday afternoon, adding that they had entering the building – where parliament was in session – dressed as women. Meanwhile, the Islamic State (ISIS) have uploaded another video of the attacks and have cliamed responsibility for the assaults.