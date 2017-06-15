Moscovici: There will a deal and everyone will accept it

Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs said the EC was ready to aid Greece and the Greek people who has suffered for so many year in order for the country’s economy to recover. Arriving at the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) meeting Mr. Moscovici expressed his conviction that the necessary deal would reached at the EuroGroup, adding that it would send a message that Greece could be trusted and was reliable to the markets. “Greece has fulfilled its obligations, the measures have been completed”, he underlined, adding that it was the turn of its partners to do their share. “This means we must be ready to conclude the second review, paving the way for releasing the tranche”, said Mr. the commissioner. “The Commission is prepared to activate all its tools that will allow supporting growth, because the Greek people has suffered a lot and must feel that its partners are by their side”, underlined Mr. Moscovici.