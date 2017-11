This list consists 12 of the most dangerous and extreme railways in the world!!From railways That deep gorges and near vertical descents to a 100-year-old railway bridge built on sea. These are some of the most amazing, unbelievable and incredible railway routes around the world. These Railways offer daring experience to those who ride them.The Trains needs to pass through the most dangerous railroads along their journey. However, one can enjoy the scenic beauty while travelling on them.